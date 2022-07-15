Watch | All about Chennai’s mounted police branch

A video on Chennai’s mounted police branch

The police officers spotted riding horses along the shore of the Marina Beach in Chennai are from the mounted police branch.

This British legacy has remained an inseparable part of the Chennai police since 1926.

The Mounted Branch still functions out of an 18th century building at Pudupet.

It was originally an all-male contingent, but now has five women and 27 men.

Currently, the mounted police branch functions with 25 horses. The State government has sanctioned 34 horses to this unit.

Mounted police officers feel that being on a horse while patrolling has its benefits. With the advantage of height, they can spot trouble easily and control the situation in crowded places such as a market or beach.

Apart from beach patrol, the unit is engaged in dispersing unruly mobs.

During VVIP visits and on occasions such as Independence Day, Republic Day and Martyrs’ Day, the horses participate in the parades as well.

