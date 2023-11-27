A Gandhi ashram in T.N. and its struggling artisans

This Gandhi Ashram is the identity of the Pudupalayam village in Thiruchengodu, in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district.
Located in the middle of the village, the ashram stands as a symbol of peace and serenity.
The ashram is associated with several great Indian leaders, including C. Rajagopalachari, who founded the ashram in 1925; Gandhiji, who has visited the ashram twice; Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad and many others.
Visitors get to see rare photographs of leaders and events of historical significance; a collection of classic novels and biographies; the room where Gandhiji stayed for two days and the production units of Khadi products.
The ashram comes under the ambit of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, or KVIC, a central government organisation.
However, in recent times, the number of artisans working here has fallen significantly.
While the demand for khadi products has increased, a KVIC staff member claimed that the production has dropped due to a shortage of spinners and weavers.
To know the full story, watch the video.
