Watch | A Gandhi ashram in T.N. and its struggling artisans

A Gandhi ashram in T.N. and its struggling artisans
| Video Credit: Yuvasree S

While the demand for khadi products has increased, a KVIC staff member claimed that the production has dropped due to a shortage of spinners and weavers

November 27, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Yuvasree S

This Gandhi Ashram is the identity of the Pudupalayam village in Thiruchengodu, in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district.

Located in the middle of the village, the ashram stands as a symbol of peace and serenity.

The ashram is associated with several great Indian leaders, including C. Rajagopalachari, who founded the ashram in 1925; Gandhiji, who has visited the ashram twice; Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad and many others.

Visitors get to see rare photographs of leaders and events of historical significance; a collection of classic novels and biographies; the room where Gandhiji stayed for two days and the production units of Khadi products.

The ashram comes under the ambit of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, or KVIC, a central government organisation.

However, in recent times, the number of artisans working here has fallen significantly.

While the demand for khadi products has increased, a KVIC staff member claimed that the production has dropped due to a shortage of spinners and weavers.

To know the full story, watch the video.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / India / history

Comments

