Watch | A 170-year-old palace in Tamil Nadu lies in ruins

The Poosi Forest Palace in Tiruvannamalai district is over 170 years old and an attraction for heritage enthusiasts.
The palace was built after 1850 by the 10th Arni Jagir Srinivasa Rao Sahib. The architect was William Pogson, a Britisher who has constructed many famous buildings in the Madras Presidency including the Spencer’s showroom
However, the building is crying for attention and has now become a haven for anti-social elements. With a structure about to crumble, villagers and heritage enthusiasts want the government to maintain it.
