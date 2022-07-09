Watch | 25 years on, remembering the Melavalavu massacre

July 09, 2022 13:10 IST

A video on the Melavalavu massacre in Tamil Nadu and its aftermath, 25 years hence

Melavalavu is a village located about 30 kilometers from Madurai city in Tamil Nadu. But, 25 years ago, it was the scene of casteist violence of the most barbaric nature unleashed against the people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Tamil Nadu.

The massacre unfolded at Melavalavu village in Melur near Madurai on June 25th, 1997.

K Murugesan, a 35-year-old dalit panchayat president, K. Mookan, a 39-year-old dalit panchayat vice-president, and four of their aides were travelling by bus. During the ride, they were brutally murdered by an armed gang of caste Hindus.

Murugesan and Mookan both belonged to the Scheduled Caste community. They were elected to the public office despite threats from the dominant caste Hindus.

After two failed attempts, on December 31st, 1996 that Murugesan and Mookan were elected as president and vice president of the panchayat.

The caste Hindus had boycotted it.

Even after winning the election, Murugesan continued to face death threats and was prevented from entering his office.

When Murugesan, Mookan and their aides were travelling from Madurai to Melavalavu, the bus journey turned tragic.

All the 13 surviving convicts were released from Madurai Central Prison in a hush-hush manner on November 9th, 2019 by the AIADMK government.

25 years since, little has changed for the community in the village.