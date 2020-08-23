Waste powers lights in a village in Tiruvallur district

CHENNAI

A bio-gas plant set up in Varadarajapuram is helping power street lights and is also generating manure for farmers

A bio-gas plant installed in Varadarajapuram near Nazarathpet with the help of the Tiruvallur district administration, is helping the village power its street lights.

Apart from cow dung from the village, waste from hotels in the Poonamallee Municipality is fed into the plant to generate electricity for the street lights in the hamlet. The manure that is gathered at the end of the process is distributed to the farmers in the district, free of cost.

There are 920 houses in the village and one-third of them depend on cattle for their livelihood. “For many years, the residents would flush the cow dung from their premises, and it accumulated in the pond in the village. This caused a lot of health concerns in the locality,” said V. Kalaiarasu, panchayat president, Varadarajapuram. To mitigate the problem, the Tiruvallur district administration embarked upon a ‘Waste to Wealth’ programme in the village. Tiruvallur District Collector Mageswari Ravikumar took the help of Carbon Loops Private Limited to install the bio-gas plant at a cost of ₹60 lakh. “The cow dung and other food waste is dumped into the plant. Now we are relieved,” said Mr. Kalaiarasu.

Kern Agrawal, director, Carbon Loops Private Limited, who formed the company along with his wife Ranjini. P in 2017, said that the equipment can handle two metric tonnes of waste at a time, and the process of converting waste to bio-gas takes 21 days. “We are planning to illuminate 20 street lights from the electricity generated from the plant. Apart from the village, the food waste from 14 hotels in Poonamallee is also brought here. This helps the hotels in waste management,” he said.

Ms. Ravikumar said that the hotels find this a useful way to manage their waste. “The by-product of the process is high-quality organic fertilizer which will be given to farmers in the district to help enrich their soil and improve the quality of the produce,” she said.

Given the benefits of the project and the cooperation of the community, similar projects are planned in Bandikavanoor and Pattatraiperumbadur panchayats in Tiruvallur district.