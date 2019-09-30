Warning lights to help residents avoid elephant attacks

Residents living in habitations frequented by wild elephants in Gudalur will soon have an early warning system as the Forest Department takes further steps to bring down the number of problematic human-elephant interactions in the region.

A Forest Department official told The Hindu that the system features a warning light, fixed on top of a more than 20-foot-high pole, which can be triggered by forest department staff. “A mobile SIM card is part of the mechanism used to trigger the warning lights, and a designated forest staff can either send a message or give a missed call to the number to trigger it,” said the official.

Sumesh Soman, District Forest Officer, Gudalur division, said that nine such warning lights were being installed in the Bitherkad, Gudalur, Pandalur, Cherambadi and O-Valley ranges. “We have chosen the locations based on the Forest Department’s intimate knowledge of the areas which are most prone to problematic human-elephant interactions in the division,” said Mr. Soman. Officials said between April of 2018 and September this year 11 people had lost their lives and 22 people suffered injuries due to elephant attacks.

Bright lights that will warn the people of the presence of the pachyderms can be seen by people from a distance of more than 2 km. “We expect the warning system to be effective as many who are killed in elephant attacks come across the animals during the night or early morning, when there is poor visibility,” said Mr. Soman.

The department has already developed a continuous elephant monitoring mechanism. It also plans to link the warning lights to the pre-existing mobile SMS early warning system. There are proposals to set up similar alarms along roads too in the Gudalur region.