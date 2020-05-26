Warm send-off for migrants at Ranipet

Migrant workers from Ranipet district were sent to four different States by Shramik special trains on Monday.
These workers originally from Odisha, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, were staying in Ranipet, an industrial hub. They were enumerated by the district administration for sending them to their hometowns.
Two hundred and fifty two people from Odisha staying in various places in Ranipet were sent by chartered buses to Katpadi railway station. From the station they boarded the Shramik special train.
Eight others from Chhattisgarh were sent to Tiruppur station from where they will continue their onward journey. Twelve people from Tripura and three from Uttarakhand were sent to Chennai for their onward journey.
Ranipet Sub-Collector K. Elambahavath and revenue officials gave the migrant workers a warm send-off at Ranipet and Katpadi railway station.
