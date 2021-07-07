Tamil Nadu

Warehouse for storing EVMs opened in Cuddalore

Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam on Wednesday inaugurated the district’s warehouse for storage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines at the Master Plan complex here.

The 1,493 sq-metre building was built at a cost of ₹5.5 crore. The building has a strong room and warehouse for storing EVMs and rooms for security personnel and Election Commission of India officials.

All the EVMs and VVPAT machines in the nine assembly constituencies in the district would be kept at the warehouse, an official said.


