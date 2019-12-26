Tamil Nadu

Ward-level election postponed

District Election Officer K.S. Kandasamy ordered for postponement of elections for ward 8 of Chennavaram village panchayat in Vandavasi block, scheduled for December 30.

The postponement came after the demise of one of the contestants, S. Vedamirtham, who died at Chengalpet Government Hospital on December 23.

