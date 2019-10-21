War of words breaks out between Puducherry L-G, CM on Twitter

A Twitter feud is brewing between Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, after the former posted a news picture of the latter leading a two-wheeler rally as part of a byelection campaign without wearing a helmet.

“Brazen violation of MV Act and directions of both Honorable Madras High Court & Supreme Court,” Ms. Bedi said in a tweet. She also sought “legal action against the defaulter” by Puducherry DGP Balaji Srivastava.

It wasn’t long before a riposte appeared under the handle of Mr. Narayanasamy, whose team dug up and posted a picture from the archives, dating back to August 2017 and showing Ms. Bedi riding pillion on a senior Raj Nivas staffer’s scooter during an ‘incognito’ inspection to gauge first-hand how safe it was for women to move around the city at night.

“Practice before you preach”, was Mr. Narayanasamy’s saucy retort.

Even as Twitter followers of the top two Constitutional figures in the Union Territory weighed in, a students’ outfit dragged the social media fight into the real world, throwing its weight behind the Chief Minister in this instance. S. Swaminathan, president, Puducherry Union Territory Students’ Federation, appealed to the Director General of Police to take action against the Lt. Governor for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet.

“The rule of law should prevail in the Union Territory,” he said.

Yanam visit

While relations between the L-G and the CM have been rocky, owing primarily to differences over their respective Constitutional rights to govern, the Lt. Governor’s recent visit to Yanam seems to have set off a new bout of wrangling.

While on the campaign trail for the Kamaraj Nagar byelection, Mr. Narayansamy had said that a contempt petition against the Lt. Governor was being filed in the Madras High Court over her continuing to infringe on the administrative responsibilities of the elected government. Mr. Narayanasamy contended that the Lt. Governor’s decision to transfer an island in Yanam to Andhra Pradesh was irregular as a case relating to the title deed was pending in the court. DMK president M.K. Stalin had also flayed the decision while campaigning in the constituency.

Hitting back at her detractors, Ms. Bedi defended her decision, saying it was in line with the rulings of the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Madras. Certain constructions on the island had been carried out in gross violation of environmental laws and were ordered to be demolished, she said.