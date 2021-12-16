War Memorial to be open till December 19

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 02:25 IST

The War Memorial in Chennai will be open to the public from 10 a.m. on December 16 till 5 p.m. on December 19 to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

On Thursday, there will be a formal wreath-laying ceremony where members of all three services will lay a wreath. War veterans will lay wreaths at the memorial.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will also pay his respects and lay a wreath, Lt. Gen. A. Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, said on Wednesday.

To commemorate the “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” Golden Jubilee, the war memorial would be open to enable residents to visit with their families, children, friends and have a look at how a War Memorial looks like, Lt. Gen. Arun said.

“So, for all of us to make some offering, we are allowing citizens to come lay some flowers, light a candle in memory of someone or an unknown soldier. The most iconic photograph of the 1971 war is that of Gen. Niazi signing the ceasefire agreement. So we will display a big picture of that. You are encouraged to take a photograph with that. There will be a message board to offer their condolences, messages to the Armed Forces of the country. We will collate these messages,” he said.