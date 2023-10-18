HamberMenu
War in Gaza has shaken everyone with a heart: Stalin 

October 18, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the war in Gaza with the cries of children, the distress of those without food and water, destruction of residential buildings and mass evacuations had shaken everyone with a heart.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said hundreds had been killed in the attack on a hospital in Gaza, carried out in violation of the norm that hospitals cannot be attacked during wars. The international community should not be mute spectators to the war any more, he said, and appealed to the United Nations and all countries to come together to stop the war and save the lives of innocent civilians.

