Waqf (Amendment) Bill is infringement of minority rights, alleges Vaiko

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced in the Parliament is an attempt by the ruling BJP government at the Centre to infringe upon the rights of minorities, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said the Waqf board was formed to administer properties donated by Muslim kings and philanthropists to carry out charity works by establishing educational institutions to benefit the marginalised sections amongst Muslims and maintaining their religious institutions.

“The fascist Modi government has introduced an amendment bill to make changes to the Waqf Act 1995. The intention of amending the original Act was to infringe upon the religious rights of Muslims and to confiscate over 7.85 lakh Waqf properties across India and use it for other purposes,” he claimed. “More than 40 amendments, including appointment of non-Muslims and women to the Waqf board, have been proposed to the original Act, ” he said.

“By giving powers to district collectors for deciding the property disputes involving Waqf, the Centre has alienated of Muslims from administering Waqf properties,” said Mr. Vaiko and urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “not to support the BJPs attempt to erase diversity of India.”

