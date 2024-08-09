GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waqf (Amendment) Bill is infringement of minority rights, alleges Vaiko

Published - August 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced in the Parliament is an attempt by the ruling BJP government at the Centre to infringe upon the rights of minorities, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said the Waqf board was formed to administer properties donated by Muslim kings and philanthropists to carry out charity works by establishing educational institutions to benefit the marginalised sections amongst Muslims and maintaining their religious institutions.

“The fascist Modi government has introduced an amendment bill to make changes to the Waqf Act 1995. The intention of amending the original Act was to infringe upon the religious rights of Muslims and to confiscate over 7.85 lakh Waqf properties across India and use it for other purposes,” he claimed. “More than 40 amendments, including appointment of non-Muslims and women to the Waqf board, have been proposed to the original Act, ” he said.

“By giving powers to district collectors for deciding the property disputes involving Waqf, the Centre has alienated of Muslims from administering Waqf properties,” said Mr. Vaiko and urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “not to support the BJPs attempt to erase diversity of India.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.