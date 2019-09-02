Wanted to remain an ordinary cadre; party has honoured me: Thanga Tamilselvan

Eyebrows were raised when former AIADMK legislator Thanga Tamilselvan, who recently joined the DMK, was appointed the party’s propaganda secretary. In an interview on Sunday, he said his elevation was a recognition of his loyalty and track record while in the AIADMK. Excerpts:

You have been appointed one of the DMK’s propaganda secretaries in a short span of time…

It is a great honour, and I am really happy. I wanted to remain an ordinary cadre, but party president Thalapathy (M.K. Stalin) has given me a great recognition.

How will your elevation be viewed in the DMK, since you are a newcomer?

It is natural for a party’s leadership to reward a person who joins the organisation. I am a three-time MLA, a former Rajya Sabha member and was district secretary of the AIADMK for 12 years. I lost my MLA’s post since I revolted against the government. I strived hard to remove the government from power. All these may have been taken into consideration by Thalapathy. I don’t think DMK leaders would approach my elevation with a negative attitude. I have been receiving congratulatory messages from DMK cadre across the State. I am confident that the DMK leaders and cadre have accepted me. Party work involves strengthening the organisation, forming various committees and organising meetings. I will continue my work in the way I used to do it in the AIADMK. I have to strengthen the party organisation in Theni district.

Are you embarrassed by the DMK leadership’s decision since you have been highly critical of the party and its leaders in the past?

A different situation prevailed when Amma (former CM Jayalalithaa) was alive. Problems started surfacing in the AIADMK only after her death, and I quit, condemning the corrupt practices of the party and the government. Subsequently, I accepted the leadership of Thalapathy.

How do you perceive the difference between the AIADMK and the DMK?

Thalapathy is a broad-minded leader who is always ready to carry others along with him. He pays attention to the views of others. In the AIADMK, the leaders and the Ministers create a caucus and survive by mutual back-scratching.

Did this trend start only after Jayalalithaa’s death?

It started when she was alive. The attitude of the leaders landed her in hospital. She would have survived if adequate attention had been paid to her health.

It is said that unlike the AIADMK, the DMK does not enjoy popular support in Theni…

The AIADMK remained strong so long as Amma was alive. Recently, the DMK was able to win in the Periyakulam and Andipatti Assembly constituencies.

But the AIADMK won the Theni Lok Sabha constituency….

Mr. Raveendranath Kumar, the son of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, won because of money power and not because of the support enjoyed by his party. When I recently organised a public meeting, addressed by Thalapathy, around 30,000 people attended. Such huge participation clearly reflects the antipathy of the people towards the ruling party. I have enrolled 27,000 new members, including those from the AIADMK and the AMMK, [into the DMK] in two months.

How do you see the prospects of the AMMK?

T.T.V. Dhinakaran is not leading the party on the path of growth. Only a few of us had experience in the Assembly, and around 9 MLAs were new faces and Dalits. A total of 18 MLAs lost their posts because of his wrong decision. In the beginning, our priority was to capture the AIADMK. But the launch of a new party defeated all our efforts.

How do you rate the DMK’s chances in the next Assembly polls?

Today, the DMK is the single largest party with a solid vote-base. It has proved its strength in the Lok Sabha polls and the byelections to the Assembly constituencies. It will capture power when an election is held.