Want BJP’s ties with AIADMK to continue, says Annamalai

K. Annamalai, the new president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, called for his party’s ties with the AIADMK to continue.

“Let Tamil Nadu prosper, Let friendship between AIADMK and BJP grow,” he wrote on Twitter, in response to the greetings from AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

There was friction between the parties after former Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam attributed the AIADMK’s defeat in the Assembly poll to its pact with the BJP. After the BJP reacted sharply, Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami said the alliance was intact.