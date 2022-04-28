Wall writing creates flutter in Auroville
A wall writing on a building near the Town Hall in the International township of Auroville created a flutter on Wednesday.
Police sources said the wall writing - ‘Auroville Has to become Independent Nation Now’ was found by the Auroville Foundation staff on a wall near the entrance of the Town Hall on Wednesday evening.
Auroville Foundation Under-Secretary P.R. Srinivas Murty lodged a complaint with the Auroville police. Further investigaitons are on.
