Wall writing creates flutter in Auroville

A wall writing on a building near the Town Hall in the International township of Auroville created a flutter on Wednesday.

Police sources said the wall writing - ‘Auroville Has to become Independent Nation Now’ was found by the Auroville Foundation staff on a wall near the entrance of the Town Hall on Wednesday evening.

Auroville Foundation Under-Secretary P.R. Srinivas Murty lodged a complaint with the Auroville police. Further investigaitons are on.

EOM