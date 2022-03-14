Wall painting launched in Kannagi Nagar to aid cleanliness

Urbaser-Sumeet launches initiative with participation from children in the locality

Urbaser-Sumeet, the company outsourced to perform conservancy operations in the seven zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation, has launched an initiative to paint walls in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Kannagi Nagar in a bid to improve cleanliness in the area.

Hari Balaji, head of the information, communication and education department, Urbaser-Sumeet, said the idea was to focus on areas between the buildings that had usually remained a place to dump garbage.

He said the company engaged with residents to understand their needs and expectations on what can be painted. He said one of the things they highlighted was paintings that were attractive to children so that they played in those areas.

“They felt that when such spaces are reclaimed and utilised by children, there will be motivation to keep those spaces clean,” Mr. Balaji said.

The initiative was launched with the participation of the children living there. While professional artists and volunteers drew the outlines, the children and youngsters residing in the tenements helped paint them with colours.

Apart from this initiative, the Greater Chennai Corporation has also engaged professional artists from abroad to make large wall paintings on the buildings in Kannagi Nagar.