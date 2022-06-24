Sisters killed in wall collapse due to rain in Tirupattur
The duo was living with their mother in the tiled roof house in Melkottai village
Sisters with hearing impairment were killed after the mud wall of their dilapidated tiled house in Melkottai village near Kandali panchayat union in Tirupattur collapsed due to rain in the early hours on Friday.
Police said that K. Nagaammal, 72, and her sister K. Sundari, 68, were living with their mother K. Chinnammal, 100, in their tiled roofed house in the village for many years. Both sisters are hearing impaired. After dinner, they had gone to sleep in one of the rooms of the house. Their mother was sleeping in the front room.
Around 3.30 a.m. on Friday, the sidewall collapsed due to continuous rain since early this month. It fell on the sisters, killing them on the spot. Immediately, neighbours and relatives informed fire fighters and the local police. After an hour of rescue efforts, the bodies were retrieved and shifted to the government hospital in the town. A case has been filed by Kandali Taluk police. t.
