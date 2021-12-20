Wall collapse: headmistress, three teachers suspended

TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli CSI Diocese, which is administering Schaffter Higher Secondary School where three students were killed in a wall collapse on Friday, has suspended the headmistress and three teachers.

Police had arrested the headmistress, Persis Gnanaselvi, correspondent Selvakumar and contractor John Kennedy, who built the wall allegedly without basement.

Since Persis Gnanaselvi was arrested and remanded in judicial custody following registration of the First Information Report by Tirunelveli Junction police, she was placed under suspension by the Diocese.

The Diocese had formed a committee to probe the issue, and the committee submitted its report to the Manager of the Diocese, S. Pushparaj.

Subsequently, Physical Education Teachers of the school S. Jesuraj and C. Arul Titus and Physical Education Director G. Suthakar David, who had been reportedly given the task of regulating the students during the interval, have also been placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, the Diocese has decided to give ₹3 lakh each to the families of the deceased students and ₹50,000 each for the injured.