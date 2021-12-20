Tamil Nadu

Wall collapse: headmistress, three teachers suspended

Tirunelveli CSI Diocese, which is administering Schaffter Higher Secondary School where three students were killed in a wall collapse on Friday, has suspended the headmistress and three teachers.

Police had arrested the headmistress, Persis Gnanaselvi, correspondent Selvakumar and contractor John Kennedy, who built the wall allegedly without basement.

Since Persis Gnanaselvi was arrested and remanded in judicial custody following registration of the First Information Report by Tirunelveli Junction police, she was placed under suspension by the Diocese.

The Diocese had formed a committee to probe the issue, and the committee submitted its report to the Manager of the Diocese, S. Pushparaj.

Subsequently, Physical Education Teachers of the school S. Jesuraj and C. Arul Titus and Physical Education Director G. Suthakar David, who had been reportedly given the task of regulating the students during the interval, have also been placed under suspension.

Meanwhile, the Diocese has decided to give ₹3 lakh each to the families of the deceased students and ₹50,000 each for the injured.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2021 8:02:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/wall-collapse-headmistress-three-teachers-suspended-tirunelveli/article37998601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY