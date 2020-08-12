Walking the footsteps of their father to take up civil services career

Until last month, R. Anamika and R. Anjali were proud that they had pursued electrical engineering from reputed institutions, just like their father and senior IAS officer Ramesh Chand Meena did during his college. But only when the UPSC declared results a few days ago, they realised that they would soon follow their father in his career choice too.

The siblings 29-year old Anamika and 26-year old Anjali, who secured all-India rank 116 and 494 respectively, have another thing in common too — both secured an admission into the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad. While Ms. Anamika completed her MBA programme in 2014, Ms. Anjali would not be able to continue her course at the prestigious institution, as she has cleared the civil services exam this year.

It so happened that both of them left their jobs in private companies for the same reason. “Both of us realised that there was no social impact on the lives of people through our jobs. We wanted to make the lives of people around us and those at the grassroots better and so we started preparing for the civil services,” says Ms. Anamika. Incidentally, both were employed in Mumbai for a brief stint in the private sector.

“During my school days, I have been to my dad's office and have seen him at work. Though I had not decided anything, it was always there at the back of my mind. As soon as I realised that my private job was not satisfying, I started preparations with my sister,” recalls Ms. Anjali.

Both the sisters went to Delhi in 2017 for undertaking coaching for clearing the exams. While Ms. Anamika chose geography as her option, Ms. Anjali handpicked her favourite subject Mathematics. This year was Ms. Anamika's fourth attempt and Ms. Anjali's second. “Our father cleared his exam in his third attempt and he encouraged us a lot,” recalls Ms. Anjali, who counts her blessings of having a supportive family and friends.

During their preparations, the sisters would sit together and correct each others' papers and their father would clear their doubts. “Our mother always motivated us and when I had self-doubts, she reassured me to believe in myself. My family and friends kept us motivated,” recalls Ms. Anamika. One should not give up easily and sincerity and hardwork alone would get the candidate through the long process, the sisters contend.

Both acknowledge that the preparations for clearing the civil services could be a long and ardent task. "One has to believe in themselves and work hard," they say. Mr. Meena could not have asked for more, as both his daughters cleared the exams together the same year. “We always let them decide what they wanted and they have chosen to prepare for civil services and here they are,” smiles Mr. Meena.

Mr. Meena, an alumni of IIT- Delhi, is the Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDATN) at present. Ms. Anamika completed her B. Tech from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchi and Ms. Anjali completed her M.Tech from IIT-Madras. Their brother R. Animesh holds a B. Tech degree from IIT-Kanpur.