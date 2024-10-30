NLCIL organises walkathon against corruption in Neyveli

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) organised a walkathon on Tuesday to sensitise people against corruption as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NLCIL flagged off the walkathon in the presence of Samir Swarup, Director (Human Resources) and employees of NLCIL.

The walkathon started from NLCIL hospital and ended at Gandhi Statue in Main Bazaar, Neyveli. A large number of schoolchildren from Neyveli, along with NLCIL employees, carrying placards with slogans on anti-corruption participated in the walkathon.

At the end of the walkathon, senior executives and employees of NLCIL and students signed on an Integrity Wall organised by the Vigilance Department near the Gandhi Statue.