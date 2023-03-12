ADVERTISEMENT

Walk, run and free consultation mark World Kidney Day celebration in Chennai

March 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Major hospitals and medical institutions in the city organise events such as a walkathon and run to raise awareness about the need to keep the kidneys in good health

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the walkathon organised by Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research at Eliots Beach in Chennai on Sunday to mark the World Kidney Day. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Several organisations organised events across the on Sunday to mark he World Kidney Day.

The theme for this year’s World Kidney Day that is celebrated on the second Thursday of March annually was “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable”.

Actor Aiswarya Lekshmi flagged off a walkathon at Besant Nagar beach on Sunday on behalf of Dr. Mehta’s Hospital.

The hospital’s Department of Paediatric Nephrology, along with international oganisations, the Tanker Foundation and ChildrenKidneyCare.com had organised the event under the guidance of B.R. Nammalwar, director of Paediatric Nephrology at the hospital.

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, in association with Rotary Club of Chennai, organised a walkathon in Elliot’s Beach.

P. Raja, Assistant Commissioner of Central Crime Branch flagged of the walkathon. Nephrologists from Sri Ramachandra Medical College offered free consultation at the end of the event.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian flagged off a run organised at JS Global School in Sholinganallur.

