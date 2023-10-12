Wakf Board cracking down on encroachers: Chairman

October 12, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

As the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board was cracking down on encroachments on its properties, some individuals who were affected by this move were, in turn, casting aspersions and levelling allegations against it, its chairman, S. Abdul Rahman, said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in the Board’s head office in Chennai, Mr. Rahman said that the Board, in an unprecedented move, has been taking steps to take possession and evict those encroaching on the Wakf properties. So far, the Board has retrieved properties worth ₹2,000 crore across the State.

Earlier this week, the Board took possession of a Wakf property in Foreshore Estate in Chennai, despite several challenges, he said. Though individuals were targeting him with allegations of corruption and financial irregularities, they were not willing to file a complaint at the police station, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for a case moved by an individual in the Madras High Court in which it directed the Tamil Nadu government to investigate allegations of financial irregularities, Mr. Rahman said the Board held an inquiry and has submitted a report to the State government.

When asked about an incident in Tiruchy in which allegations were made against him, Mr. Rahman said those affected by the Board’s drive against encroachments were making allegations against him and did not file any complaints with the police station. “They could always give a complaint at a police station or DVAC. Why aren’t they doing it,” he asked.

With regard to an allegation in Tirunelveli district where he was alleged to have directed a mutawalli to give a piece of Board’s land on contract to a woman, Mr. Rahman said he only said the case should be dealt with as per the rules.

“We want to generate revenue through the Board properties, and there is nothing wrong with giving land to tenants in line with the rules. But this mutawalli used this incident, which happened a year ago, only because there is an inquiry against him now for submitting fake documents to the Board,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.