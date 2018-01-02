Wait-in protest seeking due compensation for farmers

Demanding crop loan waiver for Cyclone Ockhi-affected farmers in the district, agriculturists started a round-the-clock wait-in protest in front of the office of Padmanabapuram MLA at Puliyoorkurichi near Thuckalay on Tuesday.

The protesters, led by Padmanabapuram MLA Mano Thangaraj, said the cyclone-hit farmers were yet to be given due compensation. Besides giving compensation to the affected agriculturists, the State and the Central governments should waive the crop loans extended by nationalised and cooperative banks.

The families of agriculturists killed in the cyclone-related incidents should be given a solatium of ₹25 lakh each, the protesters said.

Former MLAs Mohamed Ismail, Pushpaleela Alban, chairman of Kothaiyar Irrigation System A. Wins Anto and representatives of various farmers’ associations participated in the protest.

“The agitation will continue until our demands are met,” said Mr. Mano Thangaraj. Gruel was prepared at the protest venue and served to the protesters.

CPI (M) dharna

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) organised a dharna in front of the Collectorate on Tuesday demanding that the district be declared ‘disaster-hit’ and affected farmers, fishermen and those who had lost their houses be given due compensation.

Party’s central committee member Balakrishnan, former MP Bellarmin, former MLA Leema Rose and State executive committee member Noor Mohammed participated.