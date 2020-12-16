Wait for an official announcement: RMM

After widespread media speculation that actor Rajinikanth’s yet-to-be-launched party is called Makkal Sevai Katchi, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), an outfit started by Mr. Rajinikanth in 2018, asked its supporters to wait for an official announcement.
In a statement, RMM manager V.M. Sudhakar acknowledged the speculation created by media reports that said the name of actor Rajinikanth’s party would be Makkal Sevai Katchi, and that the ‘autorickshaw’ symbol had been allotted to it by the Election Commission of India based on an official release.
The ECI on Monday allotted party symbols for unrecognised parties, in which Makkal Sevai Katchi had been listed and the ‘autorickshaw’ symbol was allotted to it.
The statement from RMM said: “Some media houses have reported that a party listed in the ECI statement and the symbol allotted to it is the name of the party and the symbol of Rajini Makkal Mandram. We request RMM members to wait for the official announcement from its leadership.”
The ECI allotted the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol to T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and denied the ‘battery torch’ symbol to Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam.
