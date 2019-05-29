Wait and watch, says Stalin on no-trust motion

DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin was on Tuesday non-committal on pursuing a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal. When asked about it, he merely said, “Wait and see.”

Addressing the media at Fort St. George, shortly after 13 newly-elected DMK MLAs were administered the oath by the Speaker, Mr. Stalin said, “Wait and see. Scenes will appear on the screen.” He did not elaborate further.

To a query whether the DMK would bring any motion against the government, Mr. Stalin said, “The Assembly session’s dates have not been announced yet. We will decide about it.”

Though DMK candidates won 13 of the 22 seats where bypolls were held, the ruling AIADMK, by winning 9 seats, increased its tally in the House to 123 — well past the required 117 for establishing a majority.

In April this year, the DMK threatened to move a motion of no confidence against the Speaker if the Chair accepted the recommendation by Government Chief Whip S. Rajendran to initiate action against three dissident AIADMK MLAs.

DMK leader M.K. Stalin had then stated that the Speaker should not take any action on the recommendation of Mr. Rajendran under the anti-defection law, and that the AIADMK was facing the hard truth that it would lose big in the elections.

Nonetheless, the Speaker issued show-cause notices to the three dissident AIADMK MLAs. But they moved the Supreme Court, which granted an interim stay on the notices.

An earlier no-confidence motion against the Speaker was defeated in March 2017.