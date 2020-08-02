Wagtails, mynahs find new homes in parked buses

CHENNAI

02 August 2020 00:11 IST

Officials carry out maintenance only after chicks leave the nests

Wagtails and mynahs have found new homes in stationary State Transport Corporation buses at the Virudhachalam bus depot in Cuddalore district. Officials at the depot have decided not to disturb the birds that have laid eggs, and will not be undertaking basic maintenance work on the buses till the chicks leave the nests.

“A pair of mynahs built a nest on the footrest. A few days ago, all the chicks left the nest. We took up maintenance work only after that,” said a mechanic.

Since the buses have remained idle for more than three months, mechanics have been regularly checking the air pressure and ignition. “I spotted the nest when I went to clean the mirror. I informed the assistant engineer and he asked me not to disturb the birds,” said the mechanic.

Advertising

Advertising

Wagtails have constructed nests on the mirror inside the bus and have laid eggs. Another pair is in the process of building a nest. “We will take up maintenance work on these two buses only after the chicks leave the nests,” said the mechanic, adding that he was coming across many more nests, even on trees, bushes and houses.

“Three pairs of sparrows have built nests in my house. Maybe they are taking advantage of the absence of movement of people,” he said.