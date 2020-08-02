Wagtails, mynahs find new homes in parked buses

Wagtails and mynahs have found new homes in stationary State Transport Corporation buses at the Virudhachalam bus depot in Cuddalore district. Officials at the depot have decided not to disturb the birds that have laid eggs, and will not be undertaking basic maintenance work on the buses till the chicks leave the nests.
“A pair of mynahs built a nest on the footrest. A few days ago, all the chicks left the nest. We took up maintenance work only after that,” said a mechanic.
Since the buses have remained idle for more than three months, mechanics have been regularly checking the air pressure and ignition. “I spotted the nest when I went to clean the mirror. I informed the assistant engineer and he asked me not to disturb the birds,” said the mechanic.
Wagtails have constructed nests on the mirror inside the bus and have laid eggs. Another pair is in the process of building a nest. “We will take up maintenance work on these two buses only after the chicks leave the nests,” said the mechanic, adding that he was coming across many more nests, even on trees, bushes and houses.
“Three pairs of sparrows have built nests in my house. Maybe they are taking advantage of the absence of movement of people,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath