Vulture, rescued and sent to Rajasthan after cyclone Ockhi, readapts to the wild 

The vulture, which was named after the cyclone, was kept in Kanniyakumari until Nov. 2022 and, later, airlifted to Jodhpur

February 22, 2023 12:59 am | Updated February 23, 2023 08:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vulture Ockhi

A vulture rescued during cyclone Ockhi in 2017 from Kanniyakumari in the State and translocated to Rajasthan last year has been readapting to the wild well, according to officials.

The cinereous vulture, which was named after the cyclone, was kept in Udhayagiri biodiversity park in Kanniyakumari until November 2022 and, later, airlifted to Jodhpur in a special cage following the advice of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

A few images and videos shared by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, on social media showed Ockhi out in the wild eating a carcass. “In Rajasthan, there are places where these migratory birds — especially cinereous vultures — come in large numbers. So the idea was to resettle Ockhi in Rajasthan because it will be able to mingle and adapt to the wild,” said Ms. Sahu.

To understand how rewilding works, Ockhi was fitted with a GPS transmitter, and the WII has been tracking the bird’s flying patterns. It has been found that since its release, Ockhi has been flying farther every day and is able to feed on its own.

“All parameters are being monitored. A few weeks back, Ockhi was unwell and needed to be taken care of as winter was severe. But now Ockhi is doing well,” said Ms. Sahu.

