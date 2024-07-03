Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre in Vellore locked; centre in Tiruvannamalai functions from stenographer’s room

The Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centre (VWDC) for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Combined Court Complex in Vellore has remained locked since March. According to court officials, such centres provide a safe environment to children and victims of sexual crimes, and witnesses, separating them from the accused, to make their statements during trial.

“Smooth functioning of such centres is critical to record a child’s statement in a non-intimidating manner. The centre should have basic amenities to make the victims feel relaxed before they testify as witnesses in the courtroom,” M. Baskaran, former Secretary, Vellore Advocates Association, said. Three years ago, a portion of the veranda near the POSCO court was converted into a VWDC. A few police constables were allowed to stay in the centre to ensure the safety of the victims, and prevent advocates of the accused from interacting with the victims.

However, it was found during an inspection by the Principal District Judge (Vellore), P. Murugan, in March that the centre was now mostly occupied by police constables and advocates, instead of the victims. He issued orders to seal the facility, and directed court staff to allow victims to stay in the children’s room for family court located next to the POSCO court on the complex. Since then, the centre has remained locked.

At present, due to the closure, only four to five cases are heard a day, and the victims have to be in the vicinity of the accused and their advocates during trial.

There is a similar centre in Tiruvannamalai, located on the second floor of the court complex.

“Efforts will be made to re-open the centre at Vellore soon,” said an official.

