ADVERTISEMENT

Erode East bypoll | Vulnerable booths being identified: District Election Officer Krishnanunni

January 24, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:35 pm IST - ERODE

He says the model code of conduct came into effect starting January 18 and a meeting was held to clear doubts raised by the political parties regarding the MCC

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni holding a meeting with the representatives of political parties in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

District Election Officer and District Collector H. Krishnanunni has said vulnerable polling booths in 238 polling stations in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency were being identified, and based on the final list of vulnerable polling booths, paramilitary personnel would be deployed during the by-election on February 27.

Addressing the media here on Monday, after conducting an all-party meeting at the Collectorate, he said the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect starting January 18 and doubts raised by political parties about the MCC were explained in detail during the meeting.

ALSO READ
Erode (East) bypoll | 25 cases registered against political parties for failing to remove posters

He said no cash or gift items were seized by the static surveillance teams (SST) or flying surveillance teams (FST) in the constituency and added that guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the conduct of election are being followed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Krishnanunni said 238 polling stations were established for the bypoll and more would be set up if needed. “As per the last election, 20 polling stations were identified as vulnerable, and we continue to inspect such polling stations,” he said, and added that the number of vulnerable stations would change based on the inspection.

ALSO READ
Erode (East) bypoll | Flying and static surveillance teams formed

He said based on the final list, paramilitary personnel would be deputed. He asked individuals to have valid documents if they were carrying cash above ₹50,000, failing which the cash would be seized.

Mr. Krishnanunni said textile traders were present in large numbers in the constituency and a meeting would be conducted to explain the MCC to them.

Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan and representatives of recognised political parties were present at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US