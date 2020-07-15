Tamil Nadu

Vriddhachalam tahsildar, 12 others test positive

A tahsildar in Vriddhachalam was among the 13 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. With this the total number of positive cases in the district has reached 1,560.

According to Health department sources, swab samples of the official that were collected last week tested negative. However, the result of a repeat test on Monday returned positive.

The official was admitted to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.

The total number of persons discharged is 1,169 with 40 recoveries on Tuesday.

In Villupuram, the number of persons who tested positive stood at 121, taking the total positive cases to 1,723.

Kallakurichi district, which is witnessing a sharp rise in the number of positive cases over the past few days, had 57 cases. The total number of positive cases have gone up to 1,904 from 1,847.

