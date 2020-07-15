Vriddhachalam tahsildar, 12 others test positive

A tahsildar in Vriddhachalam was among the 13 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. With this the total number of positive cases in the district has reached 1,560.
According to Health department sources, swab samples of the official that were collected last week tested negative. However, the result of a repeat test on Monday returned positive.
The official was admitted to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.
The total number of persons discharged is 1,169 with 40 recoveries on Tuesday.
In Villupuram, the number of persons who tested positive stood at 121, taking the total positive cases to 1,723.
Kallakurichi district, which is witnessing a sharp rise in the number of positive cases over the past few days, had 57 cases. The total number of positive cases have gone up to 1,904 from 1,847.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath