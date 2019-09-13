VPD surveillance laboratory network to be set up in Chennai

A World Health Organisation (WHO)-funded vaccine preventable diseases (VPD) surveillance laboratory network will be established at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

“WHO asked us for support to establish a VPD surveillance laboratory network for the country. For this, we will enable setting up of such an infrastructure at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine,” he said during the sidelines of a State-level workshop on Laboratory Supported Vaccine Preventable Diseases Surveillance and Revised Measles Rubella Elimination Strategy on Thursday.

Through such a facility, technology would be utilised for surveillance of VPDs, he said, adding: “We administer vaccines against measles and rubella. Through such a surveillance set up, we will be able to monitor how measles and rubella have been controlled. This will help us to know the immunisation outcomes.”

He added that WHO would fund the facility. It would approximately cost ₹3-4 crore for building and ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore for equipment, he said.

Immunisation on all 365 days

Government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals in Tamil Nadu will provide immunisation services on all 365 days from the end of September. This is to enable the State to achieve 100% immunisation coverage, he said.

“The Union Health Minister had announced in the Parliament that Tamil Nadu has achieved 99% immunisation coverage. Our aim is to achieve the remaining 1%. So, we have decided that vaccinations will be provided on all 365 days at government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals in the State,” he added.

This would be beneficial for families in which both the parents were working. This would create an opportunity for them to bring the children for immunisation on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Drug regimen

The Health Department on Thursday rolled out all-oral longer Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR)-TB regimen for MDR-TB patients. There are 764 MDR-TB patients receiving treatment in the State, and the new regimen will be available for free at all government hospitals, a press release said.