February 18, 2022 16:21 IST

Over 2.79 crore residents are eligible to vote; over 57,000 candidates are in the fray

Polling to fill over 12,800 posts in more than 640 urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu will commence at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. on February 19.

More than 2.79 crore residents, including 1.42 crore women, 1.37 crore men and over 4,300 from the third gender, are eligible to vote.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., only those having COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been infected will be allowed to vote, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC). Over 1.54 crore are eligible to vote in the Municipal Corporations and over 64 lakh and over 59 lakh are eligible in the Municipalities and the Town Panchayats respectively.

In the Greater Chennai Corporation, over 61.18 lakh (30.93 lakh women, 30.23 lakh women and over 1,500 from the third gender) are on the rolls.

Over 57,700 candidates are in the fray. A total of 228 candidates have been declared elected unopposed. There was no candidate in one ward of a town panchayat. The State government has declared a public holiday in areas going to the polls.

According to the TNSEC, voters who were and weren’t issued booth slips could produce the Electoral Photo Identity Cards or any one of the 11 documents to cast their vote. They are Aadhaar cards, job cards given under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, bank passbooks with photographs, medical insurance smart cards provided by the Union Labour Ministry, driving licences, PAN cards, smart cards issued under the National Population Register by the Registrar-General of India, the passports, pension documents with photographs, identity cards with photographs issued by the Central/State governments and the Central/State public sector units and identity cards issued for members of Parliament and the Assembly.

( The electoral rolls can be accessed at: https://tnsec.tn.nic.in/. With the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, voters could get to know their polling booth from the TNSEC website at: https://tnsec.tn.nic.in/tn_election_urban2021/find_your_polling_station.php)