Voting for DMK will bring growth and development in Madurai, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Addressing people, ahead of the urban local bodies polls, he said wherever women were given opportunities, the society had benefitted in many spheres

“Your vote for the DMK (Rising Sun) and its allies in the urban local bodies polls would bring phenomenal growth and development in the temple city”, said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister and Madurai Central Assembly Constituency MLA, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Wednesday.

Speaking for the DMK candidate Indrani Ponvasanth (Ward 57) from Arapalayam “Manthai Thidal” here, he said wherever women were given equal opportunities, the society had benefited in many spheres.

Though the delimitation exercise of the wards in Madurai Corporation had not been done as planned, by the AIADMK government, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin decided to go ahead with the urban local bodies polls as it would benefit people in a big way, he said, adding that of the 16 wards in the Madurai Central Assembly Constituency, women contestants were in 13. “I am happy about that,” Dr. Thiaga Rajan noted.

At few other gatherings, Dr. Thiaga Rajan said the people had elected him twice as the MLA. He said he was adjudged the best MLA, while in the Opposition, for his meticulous interactions and disbursing government assistance to the needy.

Being given an important portfolio by the Chief Minister, Dr. Thiaga Rajan said he would do his best for the common man as the Finance Minister. He also thanked the people for electing Su. Venkatesan from Madurai, who has been fighting hard against the BJP government for the State’s rights, as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha.

The Minister further said the Chief Minister had allotted ₹25 crore for the Meenakshi Temple Kumbabishekam and ₹500 crore for the integrated drinking water and sewage project in the Madurai city. The newly elected council under the leadership of the DMK would be transparent in administration and deliver on all its promises.