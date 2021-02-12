Voters will uproot corrupt AIADMK govt.: Vaiko

The MDMK leader says it has buried social justice

Asserting that the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu would register a resounding victory in the Assembly polls, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the people would uproot this corrupt government for having buried social justice that prevailed in the State for decades.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday evening, Mr. Vaiko, who participated in the party’s election fundraising meeting, said people’s overwhelming support to the DMK during the electioneering by party president M.K. Stalin was heralding the Opposition’s victory.

“The DMK and its allies are mobilising the angered people against this corrupt government. Thousands of people are gathering to listen to Mr. Stalin,” Mr. Vaiko said.

He said the people’s support to the DMK-led alliance had enraged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who was levelling baseless allegations against the DMK and others. “Though the State government is giving advertisements in a vain attempt to showcase its achievements, people don’t take it seriously as they are witnessing what is happening around them,” he noted.

On the number of constituencies the MDMK would get, Mr. Vaiko said it was yet to be discussed and scotched speculations that the Congress would get lesser number of seats.

When asked about the rumours on possible formation of the third front led by Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam, he said he was not aware of it.

On Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala’s assertion that she would enter active politics, Mr. Vaiko said she would not make any impact in Tamil Nadu politics. About rumours on his son Durai Vaiyapuri’s political entry, Mr. Vaiko said he would never enter politics as there was no heir-apparent in the MDMK.

The party’s Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar units handed over ₹1.93 crore to Mr. Vaiko as election fund.