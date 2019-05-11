Voters to have left middle finger inked for repoll

For those who will be casting their vote during the repoll in 13 booths on May 19, the indelible ink will be applied on their left middle finger, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

In an official press release, the CEO stated that new EVMs & VVPAT units will be used in the 13 polling stations, where votes will be cast between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The booths where repoll is due include the one in the Panchayat Union Elementary School at Mettupalayam in Poonamallee Assembly segment of Tiruvallur Parliamentary constituency. Repoll will be conducted for both Parliamentary and Assembly seats in this booth.

The eight booths in Pappireddipatti Assembly segment of Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency will hold repoll for both Parliamentary and Assembly seats. They include two booths in the Government High School, Ayyampatti, four booths in the Government Higher Secondary School at Nathamedu and two booths in the Panchayat Union Elementary School at Jallipudur.

The polling booth in the Kammavar Saraswathi Middle School at Balasamudram in Andipatti Assembly segment of Theni Parliamentary constituency will also go for a repoll for both Parliamentary and Assembly seats.

The Sankaranarayana Middle School at Vadugapatti in Periyakulam Assembly segment in Theni Parliamentary constituency too will conduct repoll for both Parliamentary and Assembly seats.

The two polling booths in the Municipal High School at Thiruvathigai in Panruti Assembly segment of Cuddalore Parliamentary constituency and the Panchayat Union Elementary School at Thirumangalam in Kangeyam Assembly segment in Erode Parliamentary constituency will hold repoll only for their respective Parliamentary seats.

New SP for Karur

The State government on Friday named IPS officer V. Vikraman as the new Superintendent of Police for Karur district, where a bypoll for the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency is scheduled on May 19. He will replace T.K. Rajasekaran.