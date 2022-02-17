Voters must teach a befitting lesson to the BJP, AIADMK: Alagiri

He asked the voters to cast their votes for the Secular Progressive Alliance

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday appealed to people to cast their votes for the candidates of the Secular Progressive Alliance in the urban local bodies polls on February 19 so that the welfare schemes of the DMK government can be seamlessly implemented.

Mr. Alagiri said the voters must teach a befitting lesson to the BJP, “which was trying to create communal unrest in Tamil Nadu”, and the AIADMK “which was steeped in corruption” in its 10-year rule. “Like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mentioned recently in Parliament, Tamil Nadu will ensure that the BJP cannot enter in the State,” Mr. Alagiri said.

He said the Opposition camp was now splintered with the AIADMK, BJP, PMK contesting separately. “Those talking of alliance based on policies are now contesting separately. They do not have any ideology and are playing only opportunistic politics. That’s why they were unable to stitch an alliance. But our alliance is based on ideology the welfare of the people. This is an alliance that vehemently opposes the decisions taken by the Narendra Modi-led government illegally against Tamil Nadu. Since, we have the welfare of the Tamil Nadu people in mind, people’s support is there for us,” he said.

Referring to the NEET issue, Mr. Alagiri said the DMK government had taken steps to get the Bill passed [again] and the Constitution of India will not allow the Governor to work against the wishes of an elected government. “The BJP is continuously acting against social justice and is supporting NEET. People of the State must teach the BJP a lesson in the elections,” he said.

According to him, the DMK government had fulfilled a number of promises made during the elections and appealed to the voters cast their vote for the alliance. Mr. Alagiri further said the Congress candidates, who had filed their nominations going against the alliance agreement in the polls, will be removed from the party.