Voters’ list for T.N. civic polls on October 4

The electoral rolls for the local bodies will be released on October 4 this year.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) issued a circuilar in this regard to the election authorities.

As per the circular, authorities have to download the electoral rolls on September 30 and send them for printing on October 1.

After printing the list by October 3, the electoral rolls are to be released on October 4, TNSEC Secretary S. Palanisamy said in the circular.

The electoral rolls are to be handed over to political parties on October 5 and report on compliance by authorities was to be sent by that day.

Preparation of electoral rolls was to be undertaken with utmost care and in case of errors, the local officer would be held responsible, the circular added.