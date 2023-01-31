Voters in Cuddalore encouraged to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar

January 31, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore District Administration has appealed to voters to link their Aadhaar numbers with their electors’ photo identification card (EPIC) through the National Voters Service Portal (NVSP) or Voter Helpline Mobile app.

In a press release, District Collector K. Balasubramaniam said that about 13,77,015 voters across Cuddalore district had linked their Aadhaar with EPIC so far.

Electors who had not linked their Aadhaar with EPIC, if willing, can submit Form 6B with Aadhaar details to the booth-level officers. Voters can also complete the process on www.nvsp.in or by downloading the Voter Helpline mobile app developed exclusively for the purpose.

The last date for linking Aadhaar with EPIC is March 31.