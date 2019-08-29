Voters can make changes to their electoral ID cards online

Want to make changes to your voter ID? You now have the opportunity to do so online, instead of waiting for special camps.

The Election Commission will open a special window, between September 1 and 30, during which existing voters can make changes to their Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) through the website www.nvsp.in.

Persons who recently attained 18 years of age can apply for an EPIC through the portal.

An app is also likely to be introduced soon.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said voters could enter their EPIC details and upload necessary supporting documents to make the changes.

“Booth-level officers will verify the claims and make the intended changes after checking the supporting documents,” Mr. Sahoo said, adding that the online option for voters had been introduced for the first time.

Voters can also avail of the facility through e-seva centres.

Once the special window closes, draft electoral rolls will be published on October 15, and from then on till November 30, claims and objections for inclusions and exclusions can be made.

Besides the online option, four special camps will be held on November 2, 3, 9 and 11.