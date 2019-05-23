Tamil Nadu

Voters can access results on app

Each round to take about 30 minutes; process to be videographed

Voters will be able to access the trends and poll results on the ‘Voter Helpline’ app, available on the Google Play store. Alternatively, they can visit www.results.eci.gov.in and, for Tamil Nadu, www.elections.tn.gov.in/re- sults2019, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said. The counting process will be updated regularly, and each round of counting is expected to take about 30-35 minutes.

On counting day, the Election Commission has deployed 17,128 polling personnel in Tamil Nadu. The staff will be allotted a counting table at their counting centres by a process of randomisation. “We have the names of the personnel with us. At 5 a.m., the staff will be randomised at the counting centre and then given appointment orders for their allotted table. They won’t know beforehand which table they are going to, so that no one can influence the process,” Mr. Sahoo said.

The whole counting process will be videographed.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 2:52:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/voters-can-access-results-on-app/article27212029.ece

