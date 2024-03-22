Voters’ awareness rally held in Villupuram

March 22, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Emphasising the importance of voting and striving to achieve 100% voter turnout in the upcoming general elections, an awareness rally was held at the Villupuram Collectorate on Friday.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani flagged off the rally.

The campaign was taken out through Villupuram town, and the participants, holding banners and placards, urged the public to turn up at the polling booths on April 19 and exercise their franchise without fail.

The rally was held as part of an awareness programme to ensure cent per cent polling in the upcoming general election.