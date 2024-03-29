GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Voters’ awareness rally held in Kallakurichi

March 29, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-wheeler rally by differently-abled persons was organised by the Department of Differently-abled Welfare at the Four Roads junction here on Friday, to create voter awareness and achieve 100% voter turnout in the upcoming general election.

According to a press release, as part of the SVEEP-2024 of the Election Commission, to create awareness on 100% voting, various initiatives and contests, including kolam contest, signature campaign and LED campaign with short films, are being organised in the district.

The administration urged first time voters, who are turning 18 to register for voting and exercise their democratic right.

