Voter turnout in T.N. Assembly election revised to 72.78%

Highest percentage of 87.33 registered in Palacode

The Election Commission on Wednesday revised the voter turnout for the Assembly election to 72.78% from 71.79% after consolidating the figures at the close of polling (7 p.m. on Tuesday).

Among the districts, Karur topped the chart with 83.92%. Among the constituencies, Palacode in Dharmapuri registered the highest polling at 87.33%, followed by Kulithalai at 86.15%, and Edappadi, from where Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami contested at 85.6%. A total of 37 of the 234 constituencies registered over 80%.

In Kolathur, where DMK president M.K. Stalin contested, the turnout was 60.52%. Coimbatore South, where Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan took on the BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan and the Congress’s Mayura Jayakumar, registered 60.72%.

In Chennai, 13 constituencies registered less than 60%, with Villivakkam coming at the bottom of the table for the State with 55.52%.

Karur, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi districts recorded more than 80%. The Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Chengalpattu and Tirunelveli registered 65.65%-69.68%. Chennai was the only district that recorded a turnout lesser than this, at 59.06%.

The Election Commission did not provide a breakdown of the gender-wise polling figures.