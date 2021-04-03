Mobile phone users will have to endure yet another intrusion for the next six days. Election candidates have collected data of mobile users in their constituency and have started sending WhatsApp messages and SMS appeals, seeking votes. It is said that candidates from the three prominent fronts are sending pre-recorded messages seeking votes, once in 36 hours.
Voter outreach
COIMBATORE,
April 03, 2021 01:31 IST
