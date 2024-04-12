GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vote out Dravidian parties and choose newcomers instead for change in governance, says Seeman

Voters should not be mute spectators in politics, says NTK chief coordinator

April 12, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator S. Seeman campaigning for NTK candidate for Arani Lok Sabha constituency, D. Prakalatha, in Chetpet town near Tiruvannamalai on Friday.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator S. Seeman campaigning for NTK candidate for Arani Lok Sabha constituency, D. Prakalatha, in Chetpet town near Tiruvannamalai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator S. Seeman on Friday said people should vote for newcomers to pave way for a visible change in governance of the State. Though people have been voting for the Dravidian parties for the past 60 years, they have not seen any visible improvement in their living standards, he said.

While campaigning for the NTK candidate for Arani Lok Sabha constituency, D. Prakalatha, he said voters have given enough opportunities for both the DMK and the AIADMK alternatively for many years. However, these parties have not implemented any concrete project or welfare scheme that would have a long-term benefit for the people of the State. “How can welfare schemes introduced by the DMK government benefit people, when these schemes are funded from the revenue generated by selling liquor? As per reports, around ₹50,000 crore revenue is being generated in the State from Tasmac every year,” he said.

Stating that voters should not be mute spectators in politics, Mr. Seeman said that their responsibility does not end with casting their votes. Instead, people should analyse the performance of the political party they had voted for, to find out if the party implemented its poll promises, he said. “If Dravidian parties have not fulfilled their poll promises, voters should simply reject them in the next election. However, it has not happened all these years. So, voters should be bold to elect newcomers,” he said. 

