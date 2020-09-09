Volunteers to help monitor COVID-19 patients under home isolation

PUDUCHERRY

09 September 2020 01:22 IST

The administration has trained a base of 100 volunteers to help monitor the growing number of COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

The volunteers have been engaged to do continuous screening of all home isolation cases and check the ILI/SARI cases in the containment areas. This is expected to ensure constant monitoring and help in referring anyone with a reading that falls below 75 to a higher institute through the proper channel.

They will also assist the health teams already in place who make visits to patients under home isolation to regularly monitor the patient's pulse and oxygen status.

According to a press note, the training programme was held at Jeevanatham School on Monday. The volunteers who underwent training were given pulse oximeters.

The meeting was chaired by T. Arun, Health Secretary and District Collector, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and J. Ramesh, Nodal Officer (Covid-19)

The induction of volunteers is in addition to measures targeted at home isolation patients such as health worker visits to the house on a daily basis, IVRS system to record the patient status and mental health counselling to all patients.